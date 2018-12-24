Wisconsin QB Jack Coan: Pinstripe Bowl ‘definitely not a meaningless game’

NEW YORK — Jack Coan is not on social media very often. It’s just not his thing. However, the same can not be said about his dad, Mike. So when the son told his father last week that he would starting for Wisconsin in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl this Thursday, he couldn’t hold it in.

In a tweet posted at 10:08 p.m. last Wednesday, the elder Coan broke the news. Instead of Alex Hornibrook at quarterback, it would be the younger Coan getting the call at Yankee Stadium against Miami.

“He’s very proud. I tried to calm him down, but he does what he does,” Jack Coan said with a laugh on Monday in New York.

“I can’t control him.”

The breaking news carried with it two different stories. The first was the fact that Hornibrook was once again experiencing symptoms related to a concussion he originally sustained at some point in mid-October. The junior traveled with Wisconsin to the bowl site but isn’t practicing and won’t suit up for the game.

The second piece of news was what Coan starting meant for his future. Right now, he’s played in four games. If he didn’t play in another game, he’d be able use this year as his redshirt season and still have three seasons of eligibility left. But with him set to play against Miami, he’ll go over the NCAA’s allowable number of games to redshirt and be a junior in 2019. He’s essentially giving up a full year to start a bowl game between 7-5 teams. Some suggest it’s a meaningless game, but Coan does not subscribe to that thinking.

“No, this is definitely not a meaningless game,” Coan said. “Coach Chryst always says we earn the right to earn an extra game and play in this game. It’s a huge opportunity.

“Obviously, I thought about [losing my redshirt] once they told me I was going to be starting. Honestly, I’m thankful I’m starting this game. I think it’s important for this senior class to go out on top. They’ve been through a lot and done a lot for this program. Anything I could do to help them I’m going to do.”

It’s a selfless thing to do from an outside perspective, but it’s not one that would be unique among Wisconsin players.

“I would be the same as him,” said tight end Jake Ferguson, who rooms with Coan on road trips. “[He’s] just trying to help the team win. I think that’s what a lot of guys here are about. That’s what makes Wisconsin football, Wisconsin football. We’re not worried about stats. We’re not worried about how everyone is doing, redshirt or not, burning it or not. It’s just all about helping the team win.”

Coan seems to be in a better spot to do that than when he first started in place of Hornibrook. He, along with the rest of the offense, struggled in losses at Northwestern and Penn State. But the last time he took the field Coan helped lead a comeback victory at Purdue, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final minutes. It was a confidence builder for Coan and one that could pay dividends on Thursday against Miami’s top-ranked passing defense.

“I knew way earlier in the season he could play ball, but him gaining the confidence and getting that win in a tough game was really big for him,” Ferguson said. “I definitely think everybody needs that one moment where they realize, ‘Hey, I can play ball. I can make a big impact.’”

Tickets in demand

Yankee Stadium won’t be filled on Thursday, but it will hold quite a few members of Coan’s family. The game will be played roughly 50 miles from Sayville, NY, which is where Coan grew up and where the family still resides. He’s turned the six tickets each player gets for a bowl game into 48 so far.

“I’m going to have a lot of family and friends there and everyone is texting me and saying they’re coming to the game,” Coan said. “I’m super excited for it.”

More injuries pop up

Injuries have plagued Wisconsin throughout the season. It’s one of the reasons the Badgers were unable to meet the incredibly high expectations set for them this year. They are dealing with a few more in advance of Thursday’s game.

Senior left guard Michael Deiter did not practice on Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Safety D’Cota Dixon, along with cornerbacks Deron Harrell and Madison Cone, were also held out with undisclosed injuries, though all three were running and doing rehab during practice.

