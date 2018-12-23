Packers 44, Jets 38 (OT): 2-minute drill

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams on a 16-yard touchdown to give the Green Bay Packers an improbable 44-38 comeback win in overtime over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Jamaal Williams

Rodgers proved to be the star, but Williams’ played a huge role in Green Bay avoiding a winless 2018 on the road. Starting in place of an injured Aaron Jones, the second-year back ran for a season-high 95 yards on just 15 carries and scored a second quarter touchdown. He added 61 yards on six catches to account for 156 yards on a total of 21 touches. That kind of production from your backup running back is off the charts impressive.

Defense: Blake Martinez

It was not a great day defensively for Green Bay, but the starting linebacker made a huge play in a key moment. Trailing by 15 early in the fourth quarter, Martinez shot through the line to sack Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold on third-and-3. It forced a punt and helped jump start the Packers comeback. Martinez finished with seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

In another forgettable effort by the special teams, Crosby was a bright spot. He hit all three of his field goals and is now at 81.1 percent on the year. That’s pretty remarkable considering his meltdown in Detroit when he missed four kicks. Take that game out and Crosby is 29-for-33 this season.

Best video

Top tweet

Best quotes

“That it matters. That even when the record isn’t great and you’re not going to the playoffs, it still matters. That I have a lot of pride. I love competing in anything. Like I said on the field after the game, I don’t want to look back in 20 years and wonder what if I played that game, could something special have happened? And what would it have looked like to my teammates if they knew I quit on them? So I hope my teammates know I’m never going to quit on them. I’m going to battle through anything I’ve got and they did the same.”

— Aaron Rodgers on what he thought he proved by playing in the game despite being out of playoff contention

In Case You Missed It

— Left tackle David Bakhtiari, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Bryan Bulaga were slow to get up after almost every play down the stretch. All three were battling various injuries.

— Jets’ defensive end Leonard Williams was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Bulaga.

— Rodgers ran for what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown in overtime and did his trademark “belt” celebration. Only one problem…it was called back on a penalty. No worry, the Packers would score on the next play.

Injuries

— G Lane Taylor: Knee (did not return)

— CB Jaire Alexander: Groin (did not return)

— CB Tramon Williams: head (returned)

— WR Equanimous St. Brown: head (did not return)

— DL Fadol Brown: toe (did not return)

Inside the Numbers

442 — That’s how many yards Rodgers threw for on Sunday. It tied a season-high and it matched the second-most he’s thrown for in a game.

2 — That’s how many rushing touchdowns Rodgers had on Sunday. It was hist first two-touchdown performance since 2013.

11 — That’s how many catches wide receiver Davante Adams had on the day. It leaves him 111 on the year, one short of Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record.

169 — That was the combined receiving yardage of Green Bay’s rookie wide outs — Equanimeous St. Brown (94) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

What’s Next

Green Bay (6-8-1) closes out the season at home against the Detroit Lions (5-10) on Sunday at noon.

Related

Comments

comments