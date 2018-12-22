(16) Wisconsin 84, Grambling State 53: Last word

MADISON — After a slow start No. 16 Wisconsin rolled to an easy 84-53 win over Grambling State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Ethan Happ

Advertisement

The Badgers’ star was his usual dominant self, impacting the game in a variety of ways. He led the team in points (19), rebounds (8) and assists (5), once again proving his importance. In Wisconsin’s 17-5 run to close out the first half, Happ had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

The good: Badgers taking control

Wisconsin was largely sleepwalking through the first half, allowing Grambling State to stick around. It was 22-22 with 7:11 left before halftime. Then, the Badgers woke up, and proceeded to outscore the Tigers 40-9 over the next 15-plus minute to turn the game into the blowout everyone expected.

The not so good: Finishing inside

It was a bit of a struggle to finish around the rim with Wisconsin making less than 50-percent (7 of 15) of its layups.

Stat of the game: 20-26

That was the final line on the Badgers free throw shooting. It’s just the second time they’ve hit 20 free throws in a game this year, with the first coming in the season opener. The 76.9 percent as a team included a guy that normally struggles — Ethan Happ — going 7-for-10.

What they said:

“He’s still [just] scratching the surface. I think he has a chance to be a terrific player here. When does it happen? When does it all come together? That’s what the progress and evolution of a player is about. You watch it and it happens at different rates at different times for different people.”

Coach Greg Gard on sophomore Nate Reuvers, who had 10 points and four rebounds

Best video

In Case You Missed It:

— With his sixth rebound, Happ hit 1,000 for his career. He’s the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach that total and he’s already the all-time leader in Wisconsin history. Happ has a good chance to finish his career among the top-5 all-time in conference history.

— Khalil Iverson returned to the lineup after missing the Savannah State game with a lower leg injury. The senior played just eight minutes, scoring two points.

— Walk-on Michael Ballard hit a pair of free throws down the stretch. It’s the first two points of the redshirt sophomore’s career.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) players will get a few days off for the holiday before traveling to Western Kentucky next Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments