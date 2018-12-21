Report: Brewers trade Domingo Santana to Seattle

The offseason activity is starting to pickup for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Less than 24 hours after news broke the team had agreed to a deal with free agent infielder Cory Spangenberg, the club has reportedly moved one of its veteran outfielders.

According to The Athletic’s Corey Brock, the Brewers traded Domingo Santana to Seattle for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor league reliever Noah Zavolas.

In 101 games last year for the Mariners, the 26-year-old Gamel batted .272 with one homer and 19 RBI, while the 22-year-old Zavolas had a 3.03 ERA in 19 games in the lower levels of Seattle’s farm system.

Santana was among the players more impacted by the signings of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich last offseason. After hitting 30 home runs with 85 RBI in 2017, he played in just 85 games with five home runs and 20 RBI in 2018. His year also consisted of 55 games at the Triple-A level. Santana did have success in the postseason, appearing in all 10 games and driving in three runs during the NLCS.

If the name Gamel sounds familiar, it should. Ben is the younger brother of former Brewers infielder Mat Gamel. A top-100 prospect in 2009 and 2010, Gamel played in 106 games with Milwaukee, batting .229 with six home runs and 29 RBI. His final game with the club came in 2012.

