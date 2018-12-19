Wisconsin unveils 2019 recruiting class

MADISON — The second year of the early signing period for college football got underway Wednesday morning and the University of Wisconsin took advantage of it.

Coach Paul Chryst and his staff had 19 known commitments for the Class of 2019 and as of 10 a.m. all of them had signed their national letters of intent. Add in the six preferred walk-ons that have been announced and the Badgers have added 25 new players to their roster.

The class, as of now, is ranked 26th in the country and sixth in the Big Ten by 247Sports, making it the best class on record for the Badgers.

It’s led by Grand Rapids (Mich.) offensive lineman Logan Brown, the first 5-star recruit Wisconsin has signed since 2007. The excitement over him is only topped by that of 4-star quarterback Graham Mertz. The highest-rated quarterback the Badgers have ever signed, the Overland Park (Kan.) product will enroll early and arrive in Madison in early January.

The other out-of-state highlights in the class include Fort Wayne (Ind.) offensive lineman Joe Tippmann, Columbus (Ohio) defensive tackle Rodas Johnson, Lititz (Penn.) tight end Hayden Rucci and a pair of teammates from Bellflower (Calif.) in linebacker Spencer Lytle and safety Titus Toler.

This year’s collection of talent includes just three scholarship players from the state of Wisconsin, including 3-star running back Julius Davis. The Menomonee Falls product becomes the first in-state running back to get an offer and sign with the Badgers since Vonte Jackson in 2012.

You can find the entire class – with video highlights – up on UWBadgers.com.

