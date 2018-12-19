The Camp: Dec. 19, 2018

On this special early signing period edition of “The Camp,” Zach is joined by The Athletic’s Jesse Temple to breakdown Wisconsin’s 2019 recruiting class, and has interviews with Badger Blitz’s Jon McNamara, quarterback commit Graham Mertz and running back commit Julius Davis.
1:55 — The headliners of the class — Graham Mertz and Logan Brown
9:06 — What does having the top-ranked class in school history mean moving forward?
12:03 — Interview with Jon McNamara
24:45 — Interview with Graham Mertz
37:23 — Interview with Julius Davis
48:01 — Signing Day superlatives
1) Most likely to be a star
2) Most important recruiting win
3) Most cant-miss recruit
4) Most underrated recruit
5) Most likely to play right away