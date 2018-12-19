Family member says Jack Coan will start at QB for Wisconsin in Pinstripe Bowl

It appears Jack Coan will not be redshirting this season after all.

According to his father, Mike, Wisconsin has decided to start the sophomore at quarterback in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Miami on Dec. 27.

If Coan does play, he will not be able to redshirt, something that seemed like a foregone conclusion after he didn’t play against Minnesota in the regular season finale. It’ll be his fifth game this year, which is one more than the NCAA allows players to appear in and still retain a year of eligibility.

That Wisconsin has apparently decided not to take advantage of that raises questions about the status of Alex Hornibrook, the assumed starter. The junior missed three games and a large portion of a fourth this season due to a pair of concussions. He declined to address any specifics about the injury when asked by reporters following his start against Minnesota and then again last week. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hornibrook was held out of practice on Monday.

When he did play, Hornibrook did not play like the quarterback many were expecting to see after throwing four touchdowns and being named the MVP of the Orange Bowl last December. He threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 59.5-percent of his passes. The last time fans saw him he tossed three interceptions as Wisconsin lost to the Gophers for the first time since 2003.

As for Coan, he wasn’t overwhelming in his three starts. He struggled to protect the ball in losses to Northwestern and Penn State, and his quarterback rating of 117.5 this season was 16 points lower than Hornibrook’s. Still, the last time fans saw him he threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to help erase a double-digit deficit at Purdue, a game the Badgers would win in overtime.

Coach Paul Chryst is expected to address the media Thursday morning.

