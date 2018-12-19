Bucks top New Orleans for third-straight win

For the first time in more than 16 years the Milwaukee Bucks are 12 games above .500.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club got there with a 123-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while guard Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points after missing the last two games with an injury.

Milwaukee once again got a big contribution from 2017 first-round pick D.J. Wilson. After playing a career-high 26 minutes on Monday against Detroit, the Michigan product was on the floor for 24 minutes and contributed nine points and 10 rebounds, the latter being a career-high.

The win pushed the Bucks to 21-9, the first time they’ve been that many games clear of .500 since Jan. 23, 2002. It also moved Milwaukee to 14-3 at Fiserv Forum, the second-best home record in the NBA.

The Bucks will now hit the road for three games with stops in Boston, Miami and then in New York on Christmas Day.

Related

Comments

comments