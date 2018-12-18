Two Packers named to NFC Pro Bowl team

Green Bay is just 5-8-1 on the year and will miss the playoffs for the second straight year. But the Packers were still represented when the NFL released the Pro Bowl rosters Monday night.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams were both named to the NFC team — the only members of the Packers chosen.

For Rodgers, it’s the seventh time he’s been chosen for the Pro Bowl. While some have criticized his play and put the blame on him for the team’s struggles offensively, Rodgers has thrown for 3,974 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Before throwing a pick in the fourth quarter against Chicago, he had gone 402 passes between interceptions — a new NFL record.

Adams, meanwhile, is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, though last year came as an alternate. This time, the fifth-year wideout earned an outright selection with what has the chance to be the best year for a receiver in team history. With two games to go, Adams has 100 catches for 1,315 yards, leaving him 12 catches and 204 yards short of the franchise record for both.

Three more Packers — center Corey Linsley, tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Kenny Clark — were named Pro Bowl alternates.

