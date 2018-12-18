Packers place two starters on injured reserve

Two of the Green Bay Packers young stars will miss the final two games of the regular season.

The team announced Monday afternoon that running back Aaron Jones had been placed on injured reserve after being knocked out of the game against Chicago with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Then, Monday night, the NFL Network reported that Green Bay had told defensive tackle Kenny Clark he was also going to be placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury that kept him out of the Bears game.

The moves end the seasons of two of the more exciting young players on the roster. After a two-game suspension at the start of the season, Jones turned into one of the bigger weapons on the offense. He finished with 934 total yards (728 rushing) and scored nine touchdowns. His knee injury has been reported as a sprained MCL, which won’t require surgery and he should be good to go when the offseason program opens.

As for Clark, the former first-round pick blossomed in his third year. In 13 games he had 55 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. When teams were game planning for Green Bay, he tended to be among the players they focused on. He was named an alternate to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday with its loss to Chicago.

Related

Comments

comments