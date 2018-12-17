Bucks hang on to beat Detroit 110-107

Milwaukee continued its dominance of the NBA’s Central Division on Monday night with the Bucks grabbing a 110-107 win against the Pistons in Detroit.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club appeared on the verge of an easy road win, building a 15-point lead in the second half. But the Pistons didn’t go away, erasing that deficit and even taking a lead in the fourth quarter. However, they couldn’t stop Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch and it led to the Bucks moving to 9-1 against division opponents this season.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while also turning the ball over six times. Wing Khris Middleton added 22 points and six assists, with guard Eric Bledsoe chipping in 17 points and nine assists.

One of the unsung contributors of the game was 2017 first-round pick D.J. Wilson. Playing in just his third game of the year, the forward had nine points, three rebounds and three assists in a career-high 26 minutes. He also provided enough defense to force two misses from beyond the arc by Detroit’s Blake Griffin in the final seconds to preserve the win.

Milwaukee finished off its three-game road trip 2-1 and sitting 1.5 games back of Toronto for the top record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will return home to face New Orleans on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

