Badgers LB Ryan Connelly to miss Pinstripe Bowl

Wisconsin will be without one of its top defenders in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Coach Paul Chryst said Friday morning that linebacker Ryan Connelly underwent a procedure on an injury that’s lingered the last few games and will not play against Miami.

“[I] feel bad because I know how much he wanted to play in this game,” Chryst said. “He had been going the last four games working through something, so he got that fixed and he won’t be playing.”

A former walk-on, Connelly started every game this season, finishing second on the team in tackles (89), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (3).

“In the three years that I’ve been here,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said, “just watching him grow as a player, watching him grow as a leader, it’s been really unbelievable to see how far he’s come. He’s going to be very hard to replace in the game, obviously.”

The task of replacing him with fall to junior Chris Orr. A 15-game starter in his career, Orr will lineup next to senior TJ Edwards against the Hurricanes.

As for Connelly’s pro prospects, Chryst said the injury shouldn’t impact his ability to get ready for the April’s NFL Draft.

