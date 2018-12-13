No. 16 Wisconsin 101, Savannah State 60: Last word

MADISON — No. 16 Wisconsin topped the century mark for the first time in five years on its way to a 101-60 win over Savannah State on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Brad Davison

Mired in an offensive slump and under a little fire after a flagrant foul against Marquette, the sophomore guard came out gunning on Thursday night. Following an eight-game stretch where he hit just 5 of 24 shots from beyond the arc, Davison went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points in the first half. He finished the blowout win with 24 points and a career-high six 3s, while also doing the things that make him so vital to Wisconsin — getting four steals and five assists. It was a big bounce back effort from Davison.

The good: Tai Strickland

With sophomore Trevor Anderson done for the year, the true freshman could very well need to give Wisconsin minutes at point guard down the road. He showed on Thursday he might be able to do that. Getting an extended run for the first time this season, Strickland had a career-high 14 points, six assists and two steals. He also had a pair of turnovers that coach Greg Gard made sure to point out afterwards, but the game, against what is probably the worst team the Badgers will face this year, gave us our first glimpse of what Strickland could offer.

The not so good: N/A

Stat of the game: 69

That’s how many points Wisconsin scored in the first half — breaking the single-half school record set in 1988 against Iowa.

What they said:

“I like what we’ve done. I know we’re sitting at 9-2. If you ask all our guys in the locker room they think they should be 11-0, which is a good thing. (They know) there are things in those games that we didn’t do well enough that we can get better at. We’ll have more opportunities to show we’re better coming down the road.”

— Gard on where his team sits 11 games in

Best video

In Case You Missed It:

— Senior Khalil Iverson missed the game with a lower left leg injury. Gard said afterward they expect him back sooner rather than later but didn’t have an exact time on it.

— Ethan Happ had 18 points and 11 rebounds. It was his eighth double-double of the season and the 40th of his career.

— Wisconsin topped 100 points for the first time since 2013 and just the second time ever at the Kohl Center.

— D’Mitrik Trice went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, raising his season average to 55.6-percent on the season.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (9-2, 2-0) are off for final exams and won’t return to the court until Dec. 22 against Grambling State.

