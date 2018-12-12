Aaron Rodgers on Soldier Field win streak: Not trash talking, just facts

Aaron Rodgers was just verbalizing the absurdity of the path in front of the Green Bay Packers following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 25. At 4-6-1, the team’s playoff chances had taken a big hit, and the quarterback was asked what it would take for them to avoid a second straight year without a postseason appearance.

“We’ve got to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona,” Rodgers told reporters after the game. “And then come back and beat Atlanta. Then go to Chicago, a place we’ve won a number of times, beat them. Go to New York around Christmas, beat them. Then come home against Detroit, beat them. [And then] get a little help [from other teams].”

The quote got some buzz after the game, but when Green Bay lost to Arizona the following week, it no longer seemed relevant. As it turns out, that’s not the case if you’re a member of the Chicago Bears, the Packers opponent this Sunday.

Appearing on 670 The Score in Chicago on Tuesday, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said Rodgers mentioning Green Bay’s success at Solider Field hadn’t been forgotten in their locker room.

“Nobody forgot Aaron’s little comments after they lost that big game where he said, ‘All we got to do is win out, and go to Soldier Field and win like we’ve done a bunch in the past,’” Hicks said, according to ProFootballTalk.com. “I’m real excited for Aaron to come down here and play this game.”

Rodgers had clearly been made aware of Hicks’ comments when he met with the media in Green Bay on Wednesday and reiterated his point of their success, noting the Packers haven’t lost in Chicago since 2010.

“Yeah, we’ve won eight in a row,” Rodgers said. “I’m not talking trash to their squad or Akiem or anything. That’s just the facts.”

Green Bay’s last loss in Chicago came in a Monday night game early in the 2010 season. The streak of eight straight wins started later that year in the NFC Championship Game and has included must-win games for the Packers in 2013 to take the NFC North title and in 2016 to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they make it nine straight wins on Sunday, they’ll keep their minuscule postseason chances afloat and potentially force the Bears to wait at least one more week to clinch the division.

