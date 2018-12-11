The Swing: Dec. 11, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap the Marquette game, talk about why Brad Davison is struggling, debate Ethan Happ’s place among the best players in school history and answer your Twitter questions.

:37 — Wisconsin still has a ways to go to reach its potential

10:21 — Fact or Fiction (Brad Davison edition)

1) Brad Davison hurt Wisconsin more than he helped on Saturday

2) Brad Davison can be an efficient offensive player at shooting guard

3) In the long run, Brad Davison’s four charge game has ended up being a bad thing

4) Brad Davison’s hit to Joey Hauser’s groin was intentional

22:58 — Is Ethan Happ already a top 5 player in Wisconsin history?

32:19 — Free throw shooting…what the heck?

36:39 — What Wisconsin is getting in Ohio State transfer Micah Potter

39:07 — Twitter questions

