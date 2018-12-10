Wisconsin adds Ohio State transfer

Wisconsin has added to its front court for 2019 and beyond.

The Badgers announced Monday that 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward Micah Potter had transferred to Wisconsin from Ohio State.

“I’m very excited about going to Wisconsin,” Potter said in a school release. “Pretty much as soon as I got there on my visit, I fell in love with it. It’s hard not to like Madison. It’s beautiful there, and its Wisconsin basketball. You can’t get much better than that.”

Potter spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, playing in 59 games and averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. A 3-star recruit coming out of Mentor, Ohio, in the class of 2016, Potter held scholarship offers Clemson, Iowa, NC State and West Virginia among others before choosing Ohio State.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Gard said in the release, “in terms of our system, how he plays, how we play with our bigs and what he can bring to the table as a player. When you look at transfers, you have to do your due diligence from a cultural standpoint and make sure they’re going to be about the right things. There’s no doubt Micah is about the team first and he wants to be part of something bigger than himself. He understands the big picture.”

Potter will join Wisconsin at the semester break and will be eligible to play beginning in December of 2019, though the Badgers could apply for a waiver through the NCAA that would allow him to play at the start of the 2019-20 season.

