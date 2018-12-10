Three Badgers named AP All-Americans

Jonathan Taylor added another honor to his collection on Monday.

The Wisconsin running back was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Taylor joins Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2011, 2012), Ron Dayne (1999) and Alan Ameche (1954) as Badgers runners to receive that recognition. The New Jersey product was a second-team pick last season.

The accolade was just the latest for the sophomore. He was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in addition to being the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year in the conference. Then, last Thursday, he was named the Doak Walker Award winner, an honor that goes to the top running back in the nation.

Taylor ran for 1,989 yards and 15 touchdowns for Wisconsin in the regular season and his 3,966 yards in his first two years combined is more than any other player in FBS history.

Meanwhile, right guard Beau Benzschawel was also a first-team pick by the AP after being a third-team selection last year.

It’s the first time since 2010 that Wisconsin had two players selected to the first team in the same year.

Left guard Michael Deiter was chosen as part of the second team.

