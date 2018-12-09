Packers 34, Falcons 20: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw for two scores as the Green Bay Packers snapped a three-game losing streak and opened the Joe Philbin-era with a 34-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

In his first start without former coach Mike McCarthy on the sideline, Rodgers played well, throwing for 196 yards and running for 44. Though he was sacked four times, his ability to move around in the pocket and then get out and run was a huge part of Green Bay’s success. Rodgers has struggled with his accuracy at times this year, but it was never better than on a pretty third quarter touchdown to Randall Cobb.

Defense: Bashaud Breeland

Playing in just his fourth game this year, the midseason pickup gave the Packers a boost when he jumped in front of a Matt Ryan pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter. It gave Green Bay a two-score lead that it would maintain the rest of the way. Breeland later recovered a fumble in the red zone to snuff out another Falcons drive.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

Crosby has taken his fair share of criticism this year, but the veteran came through on Sunday. After watching Atlanta’s Matt Bryant leave a 53-yard attempt way short in the first quarter, Crosby drilled a 50-yard kick in the same direction in the second quarter with no problem. He added a 48-yard boot later in the first half and finished 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points.

In Case You Missed It

— Interim Joe Philbin joins Ray Rhodes (1999), Forrest Gregg (1975), Phil Bengtson (1968), Vince Lombardi (1959) and Curly Lambeau (1921) to win their first game as Packers coach.

— Cobb told reporters that the team gave the game ball to Philbin for his first victory.

— Green Bay was without three of its starting offensive linemen — Bryan Bulaga, Byron Bell and Lane Taylor — due to injury.

— Defensive tackle Kenny Clark left the game in the second quarter with an elbow injury but did return.

— Former Wisconsin defensive back Natrell Jamerson was inactive after being signed earlier in the week.

Inside the Numbers

7 — That’s the number of touchdowns running back Aaron Jones has in his last five games. The second-year back had 106 total yards on Sunday.

44- That’s the number of yards rushing Rodgers had in the game. It’s the most he’s had in a single game since Oct. 30, 2016 and the sixth-most in his career.

368 — That’s the number of passes Rodgers has thrown since his last interception. It’s a new NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception, breaking the record of 358 set by the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady.

4 — That’s the percentage chance the Packers have of making the playoffs, up from 2.7 entering the weekend.

What’s Next

Green Bay (5-7-1) travels to Chicago (8-5) to take on the Bears next Sunday at noon.

