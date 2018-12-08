Marquette tops No. 12 Wisconsin in overtime

For the second straight weekend the Marquette Golden Eagles took out the No. 12 team in the country.

Last week, it was Kansas State. On Saturday, it was with a 74-69 win over Wisconsin in overtime at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette was paced by Markus Howard’s 27 points. The junior didn’t shoot it well (7 of 29), but he got to the free throw line 15 times and made 12 of those. Freshman Joey Hauser added 15 points, while junior Sam Hauser had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

It was a second straight win for Marquette over the Badgers and it came despite a record scoring effort from Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. The senior went for a career-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds in the loss. It was his eighth double-double of the year.

But coach Greg Gard didn’t get enough help from other parts of the lineup. Guard D’Mitrik Trice, who came in shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc, had 10 points and was just 1 of 6 on 3s.

For just the third time in his college career, Brad Davison was held scoreless, going 0-for-3 from the field. A near 90 percent free throw shooter, the sophomore was 0 of 3, all of the misses coming in the final 5:36 of regulation.

As a team, Wisconsin shot just 20.8-percent on 3-pointers, the third-lowest percentage of the season. In the Badgers two losses — to Virginia and now Marquette — they are just 7 of 35 from deep.

The more noteworthy stat, though, was the continuing struggles at the free throw line. Wisconsin was remarkably bad on Saturday going just 10 of 21. It’s the third game this year the Badgers have shot under 50-percent from the line.

Marquette moves to 8-2 on the year, while the Badgers fall to 8-2. The Golden Eagles are off until Dec. 18 when they host North Dakota, while Wisconsin will welcome Savannah State to the Kohl Center on Thursday.

