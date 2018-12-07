Report: George Hill is still coming to Milwaukee, but Sam Dekker is not

Sam Dekker was almost coming home.

In a trade initially reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, and future first- and second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard George Hill and Dekker, a former star at Wisconsin.

But about an hour after the trade was reported, Wojnarowski tweeted that a third team, the Washington Wizards, had been included in the deal. And instead of Dekker coming to the Bucks, he’s headed out to Washington with Milwaukee getting center Jason Smith and a second-round pick in return.

Dellavedova has been limited to just 12 games this season, while Henson is dealing with a wrist injury that’s expected to keep him out until the spring. The picks, according to Wojnarowski, are for the 2021 draft. Moving the two will clear around $18 million in salary cap space for the Bucks to use during free agency next summer.

As for Dekker, Washington will be his fourth team in as many years. A first-round pick by Houston in 2015 after helping Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Fours, Dekker went from the Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer of 2017 and then was moved again this past offseason to Cleveland.

Dekker’s career got off to a rough start in Houston, as he missed much of his rookie year with a back injury. He played in 77 games in his second year and then 73 last season. An ankle injury has limited him to just nine games this season. In the games he has played, he’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.

Hill was reportedly in demand by several teams before the Bucks acquired him. The 32-year-old is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists per game this year. Milwaukee will be his sixth team in his 11-year career.

The 32-year-old Smith played in 12 games for the Wizards, averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

