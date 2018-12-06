Wisconsin football assistant coach salaries revealed

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got paid more money this season than any assistant coach in school history but that figure just barely put him among the top 50 highest-paid assistants in the country.

USA Today released its annual breakdown of salaries among college football staffs, and the $795,200 made by Leonhard ranks 44th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten. His salary this past season was nearly $200,000 more than in 2017 thanks to a variety of factors, including a stellar product on the field in his first year running the defense and the fact several big time schools tried to pry him away last winter.

The second year of Leonhard’s tenure did not go as smoothly as the first. The Badgers had to replace seven starters from the previous year and then dealt with a large number of injuries throughout the season. It led to Wisconsin finishing outside of the top 20 in scoring defense for the first time since 2010.

As for offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, he came in at No. 52 in the country at $720,200, while special teams coordinator Chris Haering was No. 196 at $420,200.

Overall, Wisconsin’s assistant salary total of $4,114,500 ranked sixth in the Big Ten and No. 26 in the country.

The rankings are not complete as certain schools, including Northwestern and Penn State, do not have to disclose staff salaries.

Wisconsin staff salaries (overall ranking among assistants on the left)

