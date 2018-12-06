Mike McCarthy returned to Lambeau Field twice this week

Three days after getting fired by the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy was back inside Lambeau Field and back in front of his team.

The former coach returned to his office on Tuesday, according to interim coach Joe Philbin, where he spoke with his assistant coaches and then got permission to return on Wednesday to speak with his players.

“That’s the Green Bay Packer way,” Philbin said of general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy allowing McCarthy the chance to speak. “This is a first-class organization all the way around. I think it’s been that way for 100 seasons, I would guess. I’m not that old, but I’m guessing it’s been like that for a long time. We do things the right way around here.”

Philbin, who was in Green Bay for McCarthy’s first seven years, said the coach hit all the right notes when he addressed the players.

“He did a fantastic job talking to the team, not just about football and winning football games, but about his passion [and] his passion for the game,” Philbin said. “His love for the players was clearly evident. I’m sure it was emotional for him and everybody in the room. It was awesome. I thought he did a great job.”

Several players, including Randall Cobb and Clay Matthews, said the entire team gave McCarthy a standing ovation following his speech.

