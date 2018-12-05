Packers put CB Kevin King on IR, claim former Wisconsin DB

Kevin King’s season is over.

For a second straight year, the Green Bay Packers cornerback has been placed on injured reserve. He played in just six games this season, his last coming on Nov. 4 against New England in which he suffered a hamstring injury.

Last year, as a rookie, King played in nine games before a shoulder injury landed him on IR. By the end of this year, he’ll have missed 17 of a possible 32 games in his career.

The team also placed running back Tra Carson on IR with a rib injury.

To fill their spots, Green Bay claimed defensive lineman Fadol Brown and former Wisconsin defensive back Natrell Jamerson off of waivers.

A rookie, Jamerson was taken in the fifth round of last April’s NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was cut at the end of training camp and landed with the Houston Texans, where he played 10 games. They cut the cornerback this week when running back D’Onta Foreman was activated of the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Brown, an undrafted free agent in 2017, played in eight games for the Oakland Raiders this season.

