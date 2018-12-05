Packers fire associate head coach Winston Moss

Two days after the Green Bay Packers sent their longtime head coach Mike McCarthy on his way, the team decided to part ways with his right-hand man — associate head coach Winston Moss.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” said interim coach Joe Philbin. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

The decision to move on from Moss isn’t an overly surprising one, especially after he sent a tweet on Tuesday criticizing what he believed to be a lack of accountability within the organization.

That wasn’t the only concerning aspect of Moss’ recent behavior. Once a guy that gave insightful and well-thought out answers to the media, Moss did an about face during training camp this summer, barely responding to questions asked of him. When a reporter asked about the sudden change, Moss responded with, “I can’t help you.” It was the last time he would face the media as a member of the organization.

