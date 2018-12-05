Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe scores 27 in 115-92 win over Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on track.

After being forced to stew about an overtime loss to the New York Knicks for four days, coach Mike Budenholzer’s club came out and smacked the Detroit Pistons 115-92 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks were led by guard Eric Bledsoe’s 27 points, while forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in just 26 minutes of action. Guard Malcolm Brogdon, getting the start in place of an inactive Khris Middleton (DNP-personal), had 14 points and six rebounds.

Detroit was paced by forward Blake Griffin’s 31 points, but only one other player reached double figures.

Former Wisconsin forward Jon Leuer played just seven minutes, scoring six points for the Pistons.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 16-7 on the year, including a 12-2 record at the Fiserv Forum. It also kept the team unbeaten against the rest of the Central Division.

The Bucks get Thursday off before the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors visit on Friday night.

