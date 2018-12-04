The Swing: Dec. 4, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse discuss how good Wisconsin could be this year, debate where Marquette ranks as a rival and answer your Twitter questions.

1:37 — Reaction to one analyst saying Wisconsin is among the national title contenders

7:34 — Comebacks are great but you can’t live that way the whole season

10:57 — Fact or Fiction

1) I’m concerned about Wisconsin’s slow starts.

2) Brevin Pritzl is Wisconsin’s X-factor to a Big Ten title and a deep run in March.

3) Nate Reuvers needs more than 16 minutes of playing time.

4) Tai Strickland will be able to give Wisconsin a Trevor Anderson-like contribution at some point this year.

25:43 — Marquette is a rivalry but it’s not Wisconsin’s biggest

33:32 — How would you game plan to beat Wisconsin?

37:33 — Twitter questions

1) Any new developments on Trevor Anderson’s injury? If he’s out for the season, what would the odds be of getting a medical redshirt? (Megan)

2) What’s the biggest difference between this year and last year? Is it just a healthier team? (Nick)

3) Odds D’Mitrik Trice breaks Bronson Koenig’s single-season made 3-point record? (Alex)

4) What is Greg Gard’s move in end of game scenarios if teams go to hack-a-Happ? (Brian)

5) How much more fun is it covering this team as opposed to last year’s team? (Pete)

