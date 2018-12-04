(12) Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64: Last word

MADISON — No. 12 Wisconsin rallied back from a 10-point deficit to beat Rutgers 69-64 on Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: D’Mitrik Trice

Advertisement

The sophomore point guard continues to be on fire shooting the ball from the outside. Trice hit both of the 3-pointers he took, including one in the final minute that gave the Badgers an 8-point cushion.

He’s now 30 of 50 on the year from beyond the arc, which is an insane 60-percent. That leads the Big Ten and is the second-best mark in the country.

The good: Khalil Iverson

Iverson finished with just four points and four rebounds, but it seemed like he was everywhere on Monday night. It was his two buckets, including one off a steal, that got the team going at the start the second half on their way to outscoring Rutgers 43-33 after the break. Also, his size and athleticism allowed the Badgers to matchup defensively against the various unique lineups Rutgers threw at them.

Obviously, coach Greg Gard would take more scoring from the senior, but if he gets more games like this from Iverson he’ll be just fine with it.

The not so good: Foul shooting

You can almost pencil this negative in after every game it seems. Since opening the season going 23 of 26 against Coppin State, the Badgers are shooting just 66.1-percent from the line in the eight games since. That included a 6 of 13 performance on Monday night. Most of the issues are a result of Ethan Happ (13 of 31) struggling but Nate Reuvers, Kobe King and even Charlie Thomas are also below 70-percent from the line. It was an issue the last two years and remains one for Wisconsin.

Stat of the game: 1

That’s the number of turnovers Wisconsin had in the second half after turning it over five times before the break. It’s the Badgers fourth time this year with seven turnovers or less. They managed that a total of six times all of last season.

What they said:

“It’s the Big Ten. It’s going to be rough. It’s going to competitive. It’s probably, nationally, top to bottom, as you’ve all heard, one of the best leagues in the country, if not the best in terms of the depth. This is how it’s going to be.”

— Greg Gard on the tougher than expected fight with Rutgers

Best video

In Case You Missed It:

— Happ scored a game-high 20 points. It’s the 25th time in his career he’s topped the 20-point mark and the third time this year.

— In just 16 minutes of work, Reuvers had 10 points and was clearly more aggressive in the paint.

— Brad Davison left the game in the second half after appearing to injury his left ankle. He was taken to the locker room but eventually returned to the game.

— Guard Trevor Anderson re-injured his knee against Iowa last Friday and did not suit up. No timetable has been given in terms of his return, but he’s not expected back anytime soon.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0) will travel to Milwaukee on Saturday to take on Marquette (6-2).

Related

Comments

comments