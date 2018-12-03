Badgers move up in latest AP poll

The national media is starting to take note of the Wisconsin basketball team.

Following wins against North Carolina State and at then-No. 14 Iowa, the Badgers jumped 10 spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 12. It’s their highest ranking since coming in at No. 11 for the week of Feb. 13, 2017.

Advertisement

At 7-1, Wisconsin is off to its best start since the 2014-15 season. That’s the year that saw the Badgers go on their second run to the Final Four in as many seasons before losing to Duke in the national championship game.

Wisconsin is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. Voters have Michigan at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 10, Iowa at No. 18, Ohio State at No. 19, Maryland at No. 23 and Nebraska at No. 24.

The Badgers will host Rutgers on Monday night before going to Milwaukee on Saturday to face Marquette.

Related

Comments

comments