Wisconsin to face Miami in New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Fans are getting the rematch that no one asked for.

It was announced Sunday that Wisconsin and Miami would meet in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium in New York. The game comes a year after the two teams matched up in the Orange Bowl, a contest won by the Badgers 34-24.

“We are very excited to be selected for the Pinstripe Bowl,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a release from the school. “The Yankees are a first-class organization that exemplifies tradition and success and it is truly an honor to be associated with them.”

Not a lot has gone right for either program since that night in South Florida. Each entered the 2018 season with high expectations and in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. The two now find themselves at 7-5 and playing in a lower tier bowl game in a cold weather city.

One bonus for the Badgers playing in the New York is it will allow the nearly 4,000 alumni in the city a chance to see their team play. Wisconsin has not played in the area since facing Rutgers in New Jersey in 2014 and haven’t played this close to the city since opening the 1997 season against Syracuse at the Meadowlands. It will be just the second time the Badgers have actually played in the state of New York.

“We have a very large contingent of dedicated fans and alumni in the New York area and look forward to being able to connect with them,” Alvarez said in the release. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our players to spend the holiday season in New York City. I am sure it will be an experience they never forget.”

