Packers rule five players out for Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will definitely be without five players on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and potentially more.

The team issued its final injury report Friday afternoon and listed defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), safety Kentrell Brice (concussion/ankle), running back Tra Carson (rib), wide receiver Trevor Davis (hamstring) and safety Raven Greene (ankle) as out for the game.

In addition, five more players were listed as questionable: tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and guard Lane Taylor (quadricep).

Earlier in the day, coach Mike McCarthy made it sound like Bakhtiari, who was listed as a limited participant in practice, was progressing faster than originally expected.

“He’s doing well. He’s improving each and every day,” McCarthy said of his left tackle. “Hopefully, he’ll do more work (Saturday).”

If Bakhtiari can’t go, third-year lineman Jason Spriggs would likely get the start in his place.

Cobb told reporters this week that he expects to be cleared to play after appearing in just five games this season and just two since late September.

The Packers will hold their final practice of the week on Saturday.

