Milwaukee takes down the Bulls 116-113

Milwaukee overcame another double-digit deficit to beat Chicago 116-113 on Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had nine assists as the Bucks battled back from an 11-point first quarter deficit to take out the Bulls for a fourth straight time. It’s their longest winning streak over their neighbors to the south since the 2000-2001 season.

Wing Khris Middleton finished with 17 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final seconds. Guard Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points on 6-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Guard Zach Lavine and former Bucks forward Jabari Parker led Chicago with 24 points apiece.

The win moved Milwaukee to 11-2 in its new arena and pushed the Bucks overall record to 15-6. Both marks are the second-best in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Saturday.

