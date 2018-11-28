The Swing: Nov. 28, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at a successful couple weeks for the Badgers, are joined by the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin for his take on the team so far and they answer your Twitter questions.

2:50 — Impressive win over NC State. The Badgers haven’t won too many games where they trailed for as long as they did in that one.

8:28 — Fact or Fiction:

1) Wisconsin is a better offensive team than defensive right now.

2) Aleem Ford will have a bigger impact this season than Nate Reuvers.

3) Kobe King has the highest offensive ceiling on the team.

4) Ethan Happ’s free throw shooting will cost Wisconsin a game this season.

5) Wisconsin will finish in the top-4 of the Big Ten.

19:50 — Jim Polzin interview

36:49 — Twitter questions

1) Love Brad Davison’s game. Wisconsin needs what he brings defensively, and it seems the makeup of this squad needs his intangibles and enthusiasm. The question is, how he fits offensively? He’s not a pure shooter, which you want when running the offense through Ethan Happ. Thoughts?

2) How do I not get my hopes up too high for this Badgers squad like I did for the football team?

3) What’s Khalil Iverson’s role now with Ford back?

4) Thoughts on the Badgers best offensive and defensive lineups to date?

5) Updated tourney seeding please

