All-Big Ten offensive honors announced

For the third time in the award’s short history, a Wisconsin running back has been named the top player at his position in the Big Ten.

It was announced on Wednesday that Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor had been named the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year. He joins former Badgers Montee Ball (2011, 2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014) as Wisconsin players to win the award, which is actually named for two other former UW players and Heisman Trophy winners — Ron Dayne and Alan Ameche.

Advertisement

Taylor ran for 1,989 yards in 12 games, the top mark in the conference and in the country. With a bowl game still to be played, Taylor has run for the fourth-most yards in a single season by a UW back and his 3,966 career yards are the most for any FBS player in their first two years on a college campus.

In addition to being named the top running back in the conference, Taylor was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection for a second straight year. He’s also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in the country.

Taylor wasn’t the only individual award winner. Guard Michael Deiter was named the Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. He’s the fourth Wisconsin lineman to win it, joining Jeff Dellenbach (1984), Chris McIntosh (1999) and Gabe Carimi (2010).

Here’s the All-Big Ten offensive honorees for Wisconsin:

RB Jonathan Taylor — 1st team (consensus)

G Michael Deiter — 1st team (consensus)

G Beau Benzschawel — 1st team (consensus)

C Tyler Biadasz — 1st team (consensus)

T David Edwards — 1st team (media), 2nd team (coaches)

TE Jake Ferguson — honorable mention (consensus)

Related

Comments

comments