Big Ten announces All-Big Ten defensive honors

Wisconsin’s defense wasn’t the powerhouse it had been in recent years, but several individual players still earned recognition when the Big Ten announced its all-conference teams on Tuesday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards was named to the first-team defense by the media and second team by the coaches after leading Wisconsin with a career-high 104 tackles and a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss. The senior added three sacks and two interceptions in his final season with the Badgers. This is the second-straight year Edwards has been named to the first-team after being a consensus pick last season.

Advertisement

His fellow inside linebacker, Ryan Connelly, earned third-team honors from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. He finished second to Edwards with 89 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. The former walk-on was an honorable mention pick a year ago.

Here are the rest of the Badgers earning some form of Big Ten recognition. The conference will release the offensive awards tomorrow.

LB Andrew Van Ginkel: 3rd team (coaches), honorable mention (media)

S D’Cota Dixon: 3rd team (consensus)

K Rafael Gaglianone: honorable mention (coaches)

For the full list of award winners, click here.

Related

Comments

comments