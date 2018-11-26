Vikings 24, Packers 17: 2-minute drill

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota beat Green Bay 24-17 on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Packers Game Balls

Offense: RB Aaron Jones

Save for the second and third drive of the game, the Packers offense was once again very pedestrian. But Jones made the most of his opportunities, accounting for 93 yards combined on the ground and receiving. He also scored a touchdown in the first quarter, his fifth in the last three games.

Defense: DL Kenny Clark

Clark is the lone starter along the defensive line still standing following injuries to Mo Wilkerson and Mike Daniels, but he continues to be the anchor for the beat up unit. Though the Packers did not get nearly enough pressure on Cousins, Clark did pick up his sixth sack of the season and helped hold the Vikings’ run game to just 91 yards and 3.1 yards per carry.

Special Teams: P JK Scott

Scott had a busy night and was largely effective. He averaged 46 yards on his six punts and dropped three of them inside the 20-yard line. The rookie could have had another, but backup gunner J’Mon Moore was unable to get control of a ball that bounced inside the 5-yard line.

What they said

“We all got to take accountability for that, myself first and foremost. I know I have to play better. I will and we’ll put ourselves in position (to challenge for a playoff spot).”

— Quarterback Aaron Rodgers on getting things to start clicking on offense and make a late-season push for the postseason.

“It’s tough. Going through what we did last year, not making the playoffs, and now sitting at 4-6-1, it’s heartbreaking. You look at all the losses that we had, we’re right there. We just can’t pull out a win.”

— Safety Josh Jones on the team’s feeling right now after falling to 0-6 on the road

In Case You Missed It

— Wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Kevin King were among several key players not active for the game due to injury.

— Safety Kentrell Brice (ankle, concussion), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Lane Taylor (quad), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (arm) and wide receiver Trevor Davis (hamstring) all left the game with injuries.

— Davante Adams finished with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He now has 1,022 yards this season, giving him the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

Inside the Numbers

7-8-1 — That’s the Packers record in the last 16 games that Aaron Rodgers started and finished.

8 — That’s the number of consecutive losses the Packers have suffered on the road dating back to last season.

.382 — That’s the winning percentage of the Packers final five opponents this season — tied for the easiest of any team in the NFL.

What’s Next

Green Bay (4-6-1) hosts Arizona (2-9) at Lambeau Field on Sunday at noon.

