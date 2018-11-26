Bucks fall to Charlotte 110-107

The Milwaukee Bucks were unable to overcome a 25-point deficit, losing 110-107 to the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club came out hot and led after the first quarter, but Charlotte took control in the second, outscoring Milwaukee 33-17 to grab a 13-point lead at the break. The Hornets pushed that all the way to 25 before the Bucks made their run and the game wasn’t decided until guard Eric Bledsoe missed a desperation 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Two-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 20 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds and handing out nine assists. Bledsoe chipped in 17 points and guard Pat Connaughton had 15 off the bench.

The Hornets were led by their backcourt duo of Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb, who combined for 42 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky finished with just three points in 4 minutes of action for Charlotte.

With the loss, Milwaukee dropped to 14-6 on the year and only 4-4 away from the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks now head back home to host the Bulls on Wednesday. The two teams matched up on Nov. 16 with Milwaukee rolling to a 123-104 victory.

