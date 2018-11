On this week’s episode of the Wisconsin Football Roundtable, BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara joins to talk recruiting, including what the Badgers are getting in quarterback Graham Mertz and tackle Logan Brown. We also get our former Badgers — Anthony Davis, Montee Ball and Travis Beckum — take on the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe and their best memories of the rivalry with Minnesota.

Related

Comments

comments