No. 25 Wisconsin advances to Battle 4 Atlantis final

D’Mitrik Trice continued his hot start to the season as Wisconsin beat Oklahoma 78-58 on Thursday to move into the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points, much of which came from beyond the arc. Trice went 7-for-8 on 3-pointers, which was one short of the program record. He’s now hit 20 of the 33 shots he’s taken from deep, a remarkable 60.6 percent.

Advertisement

Trice didn’t do it alone, though. Senior Ethan Happ shrugged off a slow start scoring to finish with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He’s now got a double-double in all five games this year, which marks the most consecutive games he’s had one in his career.

Redshirt freshman Kobe King added 14 points off the bench, including hitting three 3-pointers in 26 minutes. Sophomore Nate Reuvers chipped in 12 points, while senior Khalil Iverson had eight rebounds.

Wisconsin won despite Brad Davison not scoring in 32 minutes of action.

The Sooners were led by Christian James’ 18 points.

The win puts Wisconsin into the final of the tournament where the Badgers will face off with No. 4 Virginia on Friday at 1 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments