Bucks cruise to 143-100 win over Portland

The Portland Trailblazers came to Milwaukee with the best record in the Western Conference and were one of the few teams to beat the Bucks this season. They left the Fiserv Forum on the wrong end of a 43-point blowout on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out nine assists but didn’t play a second in the fourth quarter as the Bucks earned a 143-100 victory. It was the clubs largest margin of victory since 2000.

Wing Khris Middleton added 21 points and seven rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 16.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 13-4 on the year. It’s the first time the Bucks have been nine games above .500 since the 2009-2010 season.

After getting Thanksgiving off, Milwaukee will welcome Phoenix to town on Friday night.

