Wisconsin beats Stanford in opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis

The Wisconsin basketball team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Badgers got there with a 62-46 win over Stanford in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas.

Advertisement

It was Wisconsin’s defense that proved to be the story of the afternoon. The Badgers held the Cardinal to just 27.1 percent shooting from the field and only 2 of 18 from beyond the arc. It was Stanford’s worst shooting night from the field since Nov. 26, 2015, when it shot 26-percent in a loss to Villanova.

Quite a few of Stanford’s shots never had a chance to make it to the basket. That was thanks to sophomore Nate Reuvers, who blocked a school-record tying nine shots and Wisconsin finished with 11 as a team.

Offensively, the Badgers struggled from the outside as well, not hitting their first — and only — 3-pointer until the final 30 seconds of the game. But they got the job done inside and at the free throw line.

Guard D’Mitrik Trice had 16 points, while center Ethan Happ added 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out. Guard Brad Davison had 14 points, including going 8 of 9 from the stripe.

With the win, Wisconsin advanced to face Oklahoma on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments