Bucks top Denver 104-98

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks got a 104-98 comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at the Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee trailed by as many as 17 points and was down 10 at halftime. But as the Bucks have done throughout the early parts of the season, they made a run and held a 78-77 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo was the catalyst for the third quarter run, scoring more than half his points (15) during that stanza. In addition to his scoring, the two-time All-Star had 12 rebounds and six assists on the night. He’s had a double-double in 10 of Milwaukee’s 16 games this season.

Guard Eric Bledsoe added 23 points, while wing Khris Middleton and guard Malcolm Brogdon each had 13.

The Nuggets were paced by Nikola Jokic’s 20 points.

Milwaukee moved to 12-4 on the year, good enough for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will host Portland on Wednesday night.

