Packers: Mike McCarthy delivers injury updates

The Green Bay Packers will be without defensive tackle Mike Daniels when they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday but could have tight end Jimmy Graham.

That was the word from head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday afternoon.

McCarthy said the foot injury Daniels sustained last Thursday will keep him out a couple weeks and added that he and general manager Brian Gutekunst have discussed signing another player along the defensive line in response.

As for Graham, the veteran suffered a broken thumb in the loss to Seattle, but McCarthy said the tight end intends to play through it. It’s unclear what kind of splint or cast he’ll need to wear to protect the thumb during games.

McCarthy also said it’s too soon to tell whether the four players that missed the game against the Seahawks — safety Kentrell Brice, cornerback Kevin King, wide receiver Randall Cobb and outside linebacker Nick Perry — would be available for Sunday’s game. He said he’ll know more when they hit the practice field on Wednesday.

Green Bay sits just 4-5-1 on the year, a game back of Minnesota for second in the NFC North and 2.5 games behind division leading Chicago.

