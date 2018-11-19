Jonathan Taylor named B1G OPOW, finalist for national award

On Saturday, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Purdue. On Monday, the recognition for his outstanding game — and season — started to roll in.

Taylor was named the co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the fourth time he’s won the award in his career and the second time this season. Among Taylor’s three touchdowns was a game-winning 17-yard scamper in the third overtime.

He shared the award with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The sophomore was also named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award on Monday afternoon. That trophy goes to the best running back in the country. It’s the second straight year Taylor has been a finalist. The other two finalists this year are Memphis’ Darrell Henderson and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

As it stands, it appears he’s got a very good chance to take home that award this time around. Taylor leads the country in rushing yards (1,869) and rushing yards per game (169.9), while ranking fifth in touchdowns (15). Already, the New Jersey product has run for more yards in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined than any other running back in FBS history.

Taylor and the Badgers host Minnesota on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

