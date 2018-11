Graham Mertz is expected to enroll at Wisconsin in January, but on Friday night the four-star quarterback commit was putting on a show in the Kansas high school playoffs, leading Blue Valley North to a 51-49 victory over Olathe North in a state semi-final.

In a back-and-forth game, Mertz threw for 519 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for another score.

Here’s a collection of his highlights from the game:

