Mike McCarthy focused on 2018, not his job status

Following a 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are very much in danger of missing the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005-2006. And for that reason, the job status of coach Mike McCarthy is being called into question.

Many believe he got a pass last year thanks to his star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, missing more than half the season with a broken collarbone. But Rodgers has played in all 10 games this year, admittedly not at 100 percent, and yet Green Bay sits at 4-5-1.

Reporters broached the topic of his job security with McCarthy on Friday, and as you’d expect, he kept the attention on his immediate future.

“I”m focused on what’s in front of us,” McCarthy said. “Every individual on the inside [of the franchise], particularly the football team, we have a 2018 commitment and that’s all I’ve ever focused on.”

McCarthy is in his 13th year as Green Bay’s coach, having led the Packers to the playoffs nine times and winning Super Bowl XLV.

