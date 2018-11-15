Packers lose 27-24 in Seattle

The Green Bay Packers still can’t win in Seattle.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 332 yards and two scores, but was errant in an important moment and made a questionable decision in another in what turned into a 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. It moved Green Bay to 0-5 on the road and just 4-5-1 overall with six games to play.

Advertisement

“Of course there is hope,” Rodgers shot back when asked about the dire situation the team is in. “We still believe in each other. It’s just going to take one galvanizing moment. Whether that’s a speech, or a practice, or something happens in a game, something has to get this going.”

Aaron Jones finished with 103 total yards and two touchdowns, but only six of his 16 touches on the night came after halftime when the Packers struggled to get much going offensively. After running all over Miami last Sunday, Green Bay had just 48 yards on the ground on 13 attempts. The latter number is tied for the second-fewest in coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure.

Two plays in the fourth quarter sealed Green Bay’s fate. With third-and-5 at Seattle’s 12-yard line, Rodgers failed to check the ball down to Jones for what likely would have been a first down. Instead, he got sacked and the Packers were forced to kick a field goal to go up 24-20.

Then, after Seattle had scored to make it 27-24, Green Bay had a third-and-2 at their own 33-yard line. Rodgers had Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a quick out for what should have been a first down, but threw the ball to low and it bounced short of the wide receiver. The Packers punted and never got the ball back.

“The ball just stuck to my hand, went into the dirt,” Rodgers told reporters afterwards. “[It’s] frustrating. I could do that a hundred times and probably not do that again.”

It wasted a big night from wide receiver Davante Adams. He had 10 catches for a career-high 166 yards, while tight end Robert Tonyan caught his first pass on a 54-yard strike from Rodgers off a broken play.

Defensively, Green Bay held its own as much as it could. Already without safety Kentrell Brice, linebacker Nick Perry and cornerback Kevin King, the Packers lost safety Raven Greene, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels to game-ending injuries.

One bright spot was Kyler Fackrell, who continued his surprising season with three sacks — his second three-sack game of the year. He leads Green Bay with eight sacks.

Things do not get any easier for the Packers. They finish off a stretch of four road games in five weeks with a trip to Minnesota next Sunday to face the Vikings.

Related

Comments

comments