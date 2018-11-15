Christian Yelich voted NL MVP

Milwaukee has another MVP.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday night that Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich had been voted the National League Most Valuable Player. He becomes the fourth player in franchise history to win the award, joining pitcher Rollie Fingers (1981), shortstop and outfielder Robin Yount (1982, 1989) and outfielder Ryan Braun (2011).

Yelich got the news while in California surrounded by friends, family and several teammates, including Braun.

“I think when the crowd started chanting [MVP],” Yelich told MLB Network when asked about when he thought the award was a possibility during the season. “It’s something that’s really hard to describe what that feels like. I remember having to calm myself down the first time they started doing it. You try pushing it from your mind because you’ve got so much at stake as a team and you’re just trying to focus on winning that day. I figured all this stuff would play out afterwards.”

Acquired via trade with the Miami Marlins last offseason, Yelich had a remarkable first season in Milwaukee. He led the NL in batting (.326), finished second in RBI (110) and came in third in home runs (36). Yelich was especially strong after the All-Star break with 25 home runs and 67 RBI — by far the most of anyone in the NL in both categories.

His efforts boosted Milwaukee to just its second NL Central title, a sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS and pushing the favored Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the NLCS.

