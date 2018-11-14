The Swing: Nov. 14, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the big win over Xavier, chat with assistant coach Howard Moore and answer your Twitter questions.

1:17 — Jesse believes Wisconsin has found its third scorer

Advertisement

7:01 — Brad Davison’s Gator chomp was…

11:15 — Fact or fiction

1) We’re making too much of a win over Xavier

2) Wisconsin is an NCAA tournament team

3) D’Mitrik Trice will shoot better than 40% from 3

4) I’m concerned about Wisconsin’s free throw shooting

19:19 — Howard Moore interview

36:31 — Twitter questions

1) Do you guys see what I see? Better offensive spacing and patience. Connected defensively, no dumb fouls and solid boxouts. Night and day compared to last year. This team is top 3 in the B1G good (Moki)

2) Is D’Mitrik Trice the 2nd best player on this team? (Tyler)

3) Our starters can’t play like this every night. Are you concerned about the lack of bench points? (Beau)

4) With Alex Illikainen leaving the Badgers only have 3 forwards on the roster. Is there a plan for how they survive until Ford can return? (Steve)

Related

Comments

comments