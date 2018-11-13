Wisconsin 77, Xavier 68: Last word

Ethan Happ scored 30 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 22 as Wisconsin went on the road and beat Xavier 77-68 on Tuesday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Player of the Game: Happ

The preseason All-American followed up his triple-double in the opener by scoring 30 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and handing out five assists. Despite a tough matchup with the front court of Xavier, Happ was once again dominant and didn’t let the constant trash talk rattle him. Through two games — yes, it’s just two games — Happ has been everything the Badgers could have hoped when he made the smart decision to return for his senior year.

The good: Trice

Trice lit up Coppin State last week to the tune of 21 points, which was a career high. He topped that effort on the road Tuesday night with 22 points. The sophomore guard was once again deadly from the outside, going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. He’s now hit five 3s in back-to-back games. Trice also ran a couple of pretty pick-and-rolls with Happ, which helped him contribute five assists.

Everyone knew the Badgers missed Trice after he went down last year, but he’s showing just how much they missed him.

The not so good: Free-throw shooting

Yuck. After going 23 of 26 in the opener, Wisconsin was 6-for-13 against Xavier. It was a throwback to last season when they finished 238th in the country in free throw percentage. Luckily for the Badgers, they had a big lead and the misses didn’t impact the outcome. They might not be so fortunate next time.

Stat of the game: 71

That’s how many points the trio of Happ, Trice and Brad Davison scored on the night. The Badgers’ big three were nearly unstoppable and it helped the team overcome an off night from the rest of the roster, which combined to go 2 of 16 from the field.

What they said:

— Wisconsin snapped Xavier’s 41-game non-conference home winning streak that dated to 2012.

— The Badgers have had seven turnovers in each of their first two games, a marked improvement from their average of 10.7 per game a year ago.

— This was the fourth year of the Gavitt Tipoff Games and the third year Wisconsin has played in it. This was the Badgers first win after losing to Creighton in 2016 and Xavier in 2017.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (2-0) will host Houston Baptist on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

