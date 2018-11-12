Alex Illikainen leaves Wisconsin basketball team

Alex Illikainen has left the Wisconsin basketball team.

The school announced Monday afternoon that the senior forward decided to leave the program but will remain in school.

“We wish Alex luck as he continues to pursue earning his degree from the University of Wisconsin in May,” head coach Greg Gard said in statement sent out by Wisconsin. “We also want to thank him for his efforts during his three-plus years with our program.”

Illikainen was the only player suited up for last Tuesday’s game against Coppin State not to play. A member of the 2015 recruiting class, the Minnesota product played in 85 games, averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. As those numbers suggest, he never truly found a role with the team, seeing his playing time decrease each season to where he played just 6.8 minutes in 25 games last year.

With Illikainen leaving, the lone veteran big man off the bench right now is senior Charlie Thomas.

Wisconsin will visit Xavier on Tuesday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

